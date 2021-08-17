North Star Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $19,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 874,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,005,000 after buying an additional 89,837 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 78.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 248,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,298,000 after purchasing an additional 109,307 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 425.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

NYSE:WH traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.13. 5,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,364. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $78.13. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

