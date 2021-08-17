North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $12.82 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,032,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 29.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,897,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,419,000 after buying an additional 875,666 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 96.2% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,192,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,930,000 after buying an additional 584,686 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 62.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,352,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,807,000 after buying an additional 520,646 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 30.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,031,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,096,000 after acquiring an additional 475,399 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $3.61 on Tuesday, hitting $167.46. 136,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,081. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $175.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Several analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.58.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

