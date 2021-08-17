North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,062 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Macquarie boosted their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Mastercard stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $362.94. The company had a trading volume of 60,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,425. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $358.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

