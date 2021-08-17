North Star Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Equifax comprises 1.4% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Equifax worth $25,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Equifax by 1,087.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,370. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $264.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.32.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

