Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 340,600 shares, a growth of 107.8% from the July 15th total of 163,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 933,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 20,052 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nova LifeStyle during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nova LifeStyle during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 4.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nova LifeStyle alerts:

Shares of NVFY opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Nova LifeStyle has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 204.37% and a negative return on equity of 50.51%.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile

Nova Lifestyle, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and manufacturing of modern home furniture. The firm offers living room, urban dining, bedroom, and nova qwik products. It sells its products under the brand name, Diamond Sofa. The company was founded by Ya Ming Wong and Yuen Ching Ho in 1992 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Nova LifeStyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova LifeStyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.