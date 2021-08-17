Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVAX opened at $229.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.60. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.59 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

In other Novavax news, Director Rachel K. King purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.64 per share, with a total value of $97,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $390,992. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $339,075.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,643.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,925 shares of company stock valued at $15,760,079 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

