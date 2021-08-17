Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$73.08.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Nutrien to C$100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$91.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

TSE NTR traded down C$1.75 on Tuesday, reaching C$76.51. The stock had a trading volume of 573,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,005. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.22. Nutrien has a 12-month low of C$47.72 and a 12-month high of C$80.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$75.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.75%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

