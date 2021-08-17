Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KODK. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KODK opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.07. Eastman Kodak has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $14.18.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative net margin of 36.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.07%.

Eastman Kodak Profile

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

