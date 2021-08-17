Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 142.6% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:NNY opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNY. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 2,248.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 229,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 219,272 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 213,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 57,403 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. 9.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

