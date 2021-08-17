NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Short Interest Down 58.3% in July

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the July 15th total of 206,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NUVSF shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NuVista Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.86.

NUVSF traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.62. 5,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,174. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

