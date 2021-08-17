NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $705 million-$727 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.09 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVEE. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NV5 Global from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,347. NV5 Global has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $1,013,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,737 shares of company stock valued at $6,000,461 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

