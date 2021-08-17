NXM Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last Week (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One NXM coin can now be purchased for approximately $122.47 or 0.00265778 BTC on major exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $775.75 million and approximately $13,019.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NXM has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00063152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00016734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $430.72 or 0.00934698 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00049790 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.00171266 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,907,686 coins and its circulating supply is 6,334,057 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

