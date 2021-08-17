Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Declares Dividend of $0.28

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKOR opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

