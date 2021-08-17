Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BKOR stock opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $47.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.77. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $17.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

