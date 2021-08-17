Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $16.29 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,655 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.4% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $373,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 143.3% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Visa by 44.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.08.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $235.30. 140,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,298,122. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $458.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.70. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

