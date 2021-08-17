Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 1,722 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 0.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,057 shares of company stock worth $13,019,374. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

ICE traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.90. 17,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,701. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.41 and a 12-month high of $122.42. The firm has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

