Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 2,596 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. Saia accounts for about 1.0% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.22% of Saia worth $11,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Saia by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,011,000 after acquiring an additional 76,642 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Saia by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,237,000 after buying an additional 70,612 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Saia by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 669,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,348,000 after buying an additional 27,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Saia by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SAIA traded down $4.70 on Tuesday, hitting $242.18. 8,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,885. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.64. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.07 and a 52-week high of $253.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.92.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

