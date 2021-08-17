Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 559 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.71. 4,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,144. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $2,210,103.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,873,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares in the company, valued at $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,981 shares of company stock worth $5,320,397 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

