Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $7,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,467,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,970,000 after acquiring an additional 68,727 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,163,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,682,000 after purchasing an additional 204,451 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 960,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,856,000 after purchasing an additional 74,101 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 866,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 778,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,761,000 after purchasing an additional 35,914 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded down $8.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.91. 7,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,182. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.05. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.37 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 80.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BURL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.45.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

