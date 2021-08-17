Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OTLY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Nordea Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 29.50.

NASDAQ:OTLY traded down 0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 15.69. 215,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,928,530. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of 16.27 and a 12-month high of 29.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 146.98 million. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

