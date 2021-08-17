Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 146.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Oatly Group stock opened at 16.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 21.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Oatly Group has a 52-week low of 16.27 and a 52-week high of 29.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oatly Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Nordea Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 30.83.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

