Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Truist

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Truist from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY traded down 1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 15.14. The stock had a trading volume of 38,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,530. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of 16.27 and a twelve month high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 146.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at $210,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

