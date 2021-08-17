Obee Network (OBEE) Price Down 17.5% This Week

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 17th. Obee Network has a market capitalization of $6,969.14 and approximately $22.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obee Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Obee Network has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00053222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00126388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.04 or 0.00155924 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,487.28 or 0.99037479 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $403.02 or 0.00897194 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,084.71 or 0.06867183 BTC.

Obee Network Profile

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Obee Network’s official website is obee.info . The official message board for Obee Network is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obee Network directly using US dollars.

