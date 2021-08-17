Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $21,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.34. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

