Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

OCUP stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.43. Ocuphire Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ocuphire Pharma will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCUP. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $458,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

Read More: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.