Oddz (ODDZ) Price Reaches $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 28.2% against the dollar. Oddz has a market capitalization of $7.15 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00054579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00127062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.67 or 0.00155369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,731.72 or 0.99758807 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.26 or 0.00903790 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,425,713 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

