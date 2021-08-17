ODUWA (OWC) Price Down 45.4% Over Last 7 Days

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 45.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $16,507.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,523.20 or 1.00102385 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00037488 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006823 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00079521 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000994 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00010419 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000530 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

