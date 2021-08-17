OIN Finance (OIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.90 Million

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $694,427.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OIN Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, OIN Finance has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00059469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015983 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.80 or 0.00884939 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00048762 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.66 or 0.00157181 BTC.

OIN Finance Coin Profile

OIN Finance (OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,421,819 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

