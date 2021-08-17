Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $33,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $276,038,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,117,595,000 after acquiring an additional 723,337 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,695,000 after acquiring an additional 383,128 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 613,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,465,000 after acquiring an additional 314,805 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,640,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.33.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $281.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $281.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

