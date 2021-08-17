Old Dominion Freight Line’s (ODFL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen restated their hold rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ODFL. Argus increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $253.33.

ODFL stock opened at $281.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $281.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

