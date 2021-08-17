One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Now Covered by Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) in a report issued on Tuesday, LiveTradingNews reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OSS. Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Noble Financial raised One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

OSS opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $101.06 million, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 49,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $307,562.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 71,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,401,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in One Stop Systems by 28.7% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 488,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 108,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.03% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

