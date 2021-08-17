One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Now Covered by Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) in a report issued on Tuesday, LiveTradingNews reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OSS. Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Noble Financial raised One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.
OSS opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $101.06 million, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73.
In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 49,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $307,562.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 71,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,401,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in One Stop Systems by 28.7% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 488,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 108,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.03% of the company’s stock.
One Stop Systems Company Profile
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.
