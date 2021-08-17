OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management lowered its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. OneMain makes up about 1.7% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in OneMain were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 38.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

OneMain stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,096. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.75.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.28 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

