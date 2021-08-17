Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Short Interest Up 44.5% in July

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 272,600 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the July 15th total of 188,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 47.0 days.

ONEXF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Onex from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

OTCMKTS ONEXF opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.57. Onex has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.65.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 73.67%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3289 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th.

Onex Company Profile

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

