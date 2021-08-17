Ontology Gas Hits 1-Day Volume of $18.10 Million (ONG)

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Ontology Gas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001870 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology Gas has a market capitalization of $239.69 million and approximately $18.10 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00057610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015168 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $375.75 or 0.00837682 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00046780 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.18 or 0.00154231 BTC.

Ontology Gas Profile

Ontology Gas (ONG) is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,709,016 coins. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

