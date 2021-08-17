Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ontrak, Inc. is an AI and telehealth enabled, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company. The company’s Predict-Recommend-Engage(TM) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways. Ontrak, Inc., formerly known as Catasys Inc., is based in United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Ontrak from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

OTRK stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $425.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.07. Ontrak has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ontrak will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $351,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 99,693 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $2,703,674.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,987 shares of company stock worth $11,588,647 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTRK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak during the first quarter worth $11,181,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Ontrak during the first quarter worth $9,659,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Ontrak by 279.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 275,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 203,105 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ontrak by 596.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 197,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak during the second quarter worth $4,775,000. 28.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

