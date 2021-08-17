Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.55) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.59. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Shares of OPNT stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 28,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,468. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.66 million, a P/E ratio of -42.08 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 10.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPNT. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 23,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

