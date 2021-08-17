Oppenheimer Weighs in on Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMMB)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Chemomab Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

NASDAQ:CMMB opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57. The stock has a market cap of $143.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.84. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $168.80.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMMB. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,019,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.92% of the company’s stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.