OptiNose, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of OptiNose in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.34). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OptiNose’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,594.58% and a negative net margin of 152.39%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $2.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $133.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in OptiNose by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in OptiNose by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 387,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in OptiNose by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

