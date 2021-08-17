Opus Capital Group LLC Has $270,000 Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Opus Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 12.4% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 47,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 664,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,528 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 79,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 44,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NSRGY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $126.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.67. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $128.17. The stock has a market cap of $355.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

