Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 9,611 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Opus Capital Group LLC decreased its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,611 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in ASE Technology by 7.2% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 11.3% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 4.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 13.5% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

ASX opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.3017 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.93%.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

