Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,146 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $364,127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 28.9% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $370,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,324 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 23.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $330,344,000 after acquiring an additional 892,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oracle by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $781,305,000 after acquiring an additional 755,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $90.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $91.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.89. The firm has a market cap of $253.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

