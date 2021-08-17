Orbit Chain Trading Up 17% This Week (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00002090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $512.37 million and approximately $23.58 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00058742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.63 or 0.00854042 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00048371 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.01 or 0.00160307 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 988,024,190 coins and its circulating supply is 545,688,796 coins. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

