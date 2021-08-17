Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Announces Earnings Results

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 122.44%.

OEG opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11. Orbital Energy Group has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Orbital Energy Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orbital Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orbital Energy Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of Orbital Energy Group worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

About Orbital Energy Group

Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power and solar infrastructure, and integrated energy infrastructure solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services that support the development of renewable energy generation focused on utility-scale solar construction; and designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather.

