Origin Protocol (OGN) Trading 14% Higher Over Last Week

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00002233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $354.30 million and $62.45 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

OGN is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,540,867 coins. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

