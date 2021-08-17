Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Short Interest Up 49.1% in July

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the July 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DNNGY shares. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Shares of DNNGY opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $44.55 and a twelve month high of $76.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.87.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.