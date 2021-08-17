Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.24% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSMT opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $6.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

