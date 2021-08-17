Outokumpu Oyj’s (OUTKY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Outokumpu Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oddo Bhf raised Outokumpu Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BNP Paribas raised Outokumpu Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.54.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

