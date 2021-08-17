Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Mizuho

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ovintiv from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ovintiv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.43.

NYSE:OVV opened at $23.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.56.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

