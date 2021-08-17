Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 68.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.22.

In other news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $3,539,624.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $2,447,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,794,993.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 195,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,015,379 over the last 90 days. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.24.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

