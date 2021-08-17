PAC Global (PAC) 1-Day Volume Hits $359,131.00

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last week, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007660 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $751.77 or 0.01675687 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011063 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

